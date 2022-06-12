بريطانيا .. الأمير ويليام يبيع مجلات "متخفيا" بشوارع لندن -صور

الوكيل الإخباري-تداول نشطاء على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع فيديو وصور للأمير ويليام دوق كامبريدج، وهو يبيع مجلات بأحد شوارع العاصمة البريطانية، لندن، الأمير الذي اثار تفاعلا.
وتناقلت وسائل إعلام بريطانية الصور، حيث قالت صحيفة تيلغراف: " تجول متخفيًا لبيع مجلة تساعد المشردين - لكن لم يمض وقت طويل قبل اكتشاف هويته"، بتقرير ذكر أنه يسير على خطى والدته، الاميرة ديانا الراحلة.
ويذكر ان الأمير ويليام هو الثالث على شجرة العائلة الملكية البريطانية لورثة العرض بعد والده الأمير تشارلز.
#NEW Prince William was spotted by the public this week in the streets selling the @BigIssue mag. It’s a weekly magazine sold by homeless or vulnerably housed people, their mission is to dismantle poverty by creating opportunities.— CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) June 9, 2022
Read the brilliant recounting in the pic! pic.twitter.com/tAfHCDFGhy
Let’s think, if Prince William hadn’t been spotted selling The Big Issue to raise money for charity, how many of us would know it existed or the work it enables?— Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) June 9, 2022
William isn’t just selling them, he’s raising awareness 👑
In what other lifetime would this magazine be trending? pic.twitter.com/XO8eyOk2Ob
