الأحد 12-06-2022
الأحد، 12-06-2022 02:49 م

بريطانيا .. الأمير ويليام يبيع مجلات "متخفيا" بشوارع لندن -صور

f1392200-d720-4bc9-9ca8-7e515903f7f0_283408_large


الوكيل الإخباري-تداول نشطاء على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع فيديو وصور للأمير ويليام دوق كامبريدج، وهو يبيع مجلات بأحد شوارع العاصمة البريطانية، لندن، الأمير الذي اثار تفاعلا.

وتناقلت وسائل إعلام بريطانية الصور، حيث قالت صحيفة تيلغراف: " تجول متخفيًا لبيع مجلة تساعد المشردين - لكن لم يمض وقت طويل قبل اكتشاف هويته"، بتقرير ذكر أنه يسير على خطى والدته، الاميرة ديانا الراحلة.


ويذكر ان الأمير ويليام هو الثالث على شجرة العائلة الملكية البريطانية لورثة العرض بعد والده الأمير تشارلز.


 

 

