مسبار كيوريوسيتي يلتقط صور مذهلة و«سيلفي» للمريخ

الوكيل الإخباري - تركز مهمة المسبار كيوريوسيتي، التابع لوكالة ناسا، على الصخور وجيولوجيا الكوكب الأحمر، لكنه يحاول، في الوقت نفسه، معرفة ما يحدث في سماء المريخ.
وهذا الأسبوع، أصدرت وكالة ناسا صورتين بتقنية GIF تظهر لنا الغيوم المنجرفة فوق موقع الاستكشاف على جبل شارب، أو "أيوليس مونس" بمعنى جبل الريح.
والتقط المسبار كيوريوسيتي، الذي يقترب الآن من عامه العاشر في استكشاف الكوكب الأحمر، الصور التي تُظهر إحداها مشهدا يتضمن منظر كوكب المريخ، والأخرى لسحب تتحرك مباشرة فوق كيوريوسيتي.
☁️ Just clouds drifting through the Martian sky. These wisps were ~50 miles (80 km) above me & the height suggests they’re made of carbon dioxide ice. These digitally-enhanced images from one of my navigation cameras were put together into 8-frame GIFs. https://t.co/msDbzywWMP pic.twitter.com/Rwhaot29nq— Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) February 17, 2022
The Curiosity rover caught clouds above it on Mars. Curiosity captured these spectacular images at the end of last year, on December 12, 2021. The clouds were approx. at an altitude of 80 km, which suggests that they are composed of ice carbon dioxide.— Erika (@_AstroErika) February 17, 2022
© @NASAJPL #Mars pic.twitter.com/1d90pBBS9s
