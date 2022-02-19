السبت 19-02-2022
الوكيل الاخباري

السبت، 19-02-2022 10:19 ص

مسبار كيوريوسيتي يلتقط صور مذهلة و«سيلفي» للمريخ

image (2)


الوكيل الإخباري - تركز مهمة المسبار كيوريوسيتي، التابع لوكالة ناسا، على الصخور وجيولوجيا الكوكب الأحمر، لكنه يحاول، في الوقت نفسه، معرفة ما يحدث في سماء المريخ.

وهذا الأسبوع، أصدرت وكالة ناسا صورتين بتقنية GIF تظهر لنا الغيوم المنجرفة فوق موقع الاستكشاف على جبل شارب، أو "أيوليس مونس" بمعنى جبل الريح.

والتقط المسبار كيوريوسيتي، الذي يقترب الآن من عامه العاشر في استكشاف الكوكب الأحمر، الصور التي تُظهر إحداها مشهدا يتضمن منظر كوكب المريخ، والأخرى لسحب تتحرك مباشرة فوق كيوريوسيتي.

 

 

 

 روسيا اليوم

