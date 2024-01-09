الملك: الأردن حريص على تعزيز شراكته مع رواندا

الوكيل الإخباري - أكد جلالة الملك عبدالله الثاني، اليوم الثلاثاء، على حرص الأردن لتعزيز شراكته مع رواندا.
وأضاف جلالته خلال تغريدة له عبر منصة إكس: من الملهم أن نشهد بشكل مباشر كيف تمكن الشعب الرواندي، من خلال المرونة والوحدة، من تحويل رواندا إلى منارة للتقدم والازدهار تحظى بإعجاب الجميع".
Grateful to my dear friend President Paul Kagame for the warm hospitality. Inspiring to witness firsthand how the Rwandan people, through resilience and unity turned Rwanda into a beacon of progress and prosperity admired by all. Jordan is keen to advance its partnership with you pic.twitter.com/TyCisI0muY— عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) January 9, 2024