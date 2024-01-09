الثلاثاء 09-01-2024
الثلاثاء، 09-01-2024 02:48 م

الملك: الأردن حريص على تعزيز شراكته مع رواندا

111-21


الوكيل الإخباري - أكد جلالة الملك عبدالله الثاني، اليوم الثلاثاء، على حرص الأردن لتعزيز شراكته مع رواندا.

وأضاف جلالته خلال تغريدة له عبر منصة إكس: من الملهم أن نشهد بشكل مباشر كيف تمكن الشعب الرواندي، من خلال المرونة والوحدة، من تحويل رواندا إلى منارة للتقدم والازدهار تحظى بإعجاب الجميع".

 

 

 

 

 

 


 




 

 


 

