جيش الاحتلال ينشر فيديو لحظة بدء التوغل البري في قطاع غزة

الوكيل الاخباري - أعلن جيش الاحتلال، صباح الخميس، أن القوات البرية الإسرائيلية نفذت توغلا كبيرا نسبيا في قطاع غزة خلال ليل الأربعاء على الخميس.
ونشر الجيش الإسرائيلي بيانا مع مقطع فيديو قال فيه: "استعدادا للمراحل القتالية التالية، عمل الجيش الإسرائيلي في شمال غزة".
In preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 26, 2023
IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts.
The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory. pic.twitter.com/oMdSDR84rU