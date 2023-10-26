جيش الاحتلال ينشر فيديو لحظة بدء التوغل البري في قطاع غزة

الجمعة 27-10-2023
الخميس، 26-10-2023 08:13 ص

88


الوكيل الاخباري - أعلن جيش الاحتلال، صباح الخميس، أن القوات البرية الإسرائيلية نفذت توغلا كبيرا نسبيا في قطاع غزة خلال ليل الأربعاء على الخميس.


ونشر الجيش الإسرائيلي بيانا مع مقطع فيديو قال فيه: "استعدادا للمراحل القتالية التالية، عمل الجيش الإسرائيلي في شمال غزة".

