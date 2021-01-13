الأربعاء 13-01-2021
الأربعاء، 13-01-2021 09:57 ص

ظاهرة طبيعية مدهشة بإحدى الشواطئ الصينية



الوكيل الاخباري - تشهد بعض المناطق في الصين تساقط الثلوج بكثافة، بينما تشهد مناطق أخرى ذوبان تدريجي للثلوج على إحدى الشواطئ.

ويظهر مقطع فيديو نشرته صفحة "بيوتيفول تشاينا" على "تويتر" لحظات ذوبان تدريجي للثلوج على إحدى الشواطئ شرقي الصين.

 



وتقول الصفحة إن الفيديو يرصد ظاهرة طبيعية مدهشة، تلخص مشاهد القوارب المتوقفة على طبقات الثلوج قبل أن تذيبها المياه القادمة من وسط البحر لتبدأ في التآكل تدريجيا.


 

المصدر : سبوتنك


 




 

 


 

