ظاهرة طبيعية مدهشة بإحدى الشواطئ الصينية

الوكيل الاخباري - تشهد بعض المناطق في الصين تساقط الثلوج بكثافة، بينما تشهد مناطق أخرى ذوبان تدريجي للثلوج على إحدى الشواطئ.
ويظهر مقطع فيديو نشرته صفحة "بيوتيفول تشاينا" على "تويتر" لحظات ذوبان تدريجي للثلوج على إحدى الشواطئ شرقي الصين.
Feast your eyes on the natural wander! As temperature gradually increases from the bitterly cold weather in the past week, the melting, flowing water co-exists with the frozen one along the coastline in Changdao, east China’s Shandong Province. pic.twitter.com/wf99uQ5nkO— Beautiful China (@PDChinaLife) January 12, 2021
المصدر : سبوتنك