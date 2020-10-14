تنزانيا.. اندلاع حريق على جبل كليمنجارو - فيديو وصور

الوكيل الاخباري – أعلنت خدمة المتنزهات الوطنية في تنزانيا، أن حريقا اندلع في جبل كليمنجارو بعد ظهر اليوم، مشيرة إلى أن فرق الدفاع المدني تحاول السيطرة عليه.
وامتد الحريق إلى أراضي المنتزه الوطني وكان مرئيًا على مسافة عشرات الكيلومترات.
"Mount Kilimanjaro #mtkilimanjaro is on fire,— Steven Edwards (@Stevenaedw) October 14, 2020
all this is happening before our eyes"
🔥 https://t.co/GupLBOOyeS
Different scenes regarding fire outbreak on Mount Kilimanjaro. Efforts are underway to contain the fire. We have deployed about 400 pax to counter the outbreak by @PASCALSHELUTETE #TANAPANEWS pic.twitter.com/aVPEGJnKij— Tanzania National Parks (@tzparks) October 13, 2020
المصدر : سبوتنك