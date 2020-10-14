الأربعاء 14-10-2020
الوكيل الاخباري

الأربعاء، 14-10-2020 03:38 م

تنزانيا.. اندلاع حريق على جبل كليمنجارو - فيديو وصور

الوكيل الاخباري – أعلنت خدمة المتنزهات الوطنية في تنزانيا، أن حريقا اندلع في جبل كليمنجارو بعد ظهر اليوم، مشيرة إلى أن فرق الدفاع المدني تحاول السيطرة عليه. 

وامتد الحريق إلى أراضي المنتزه الوطني وكان مرئيًا على مسافة عشرات الكيلومترات.

 


واحتوت الطوارئ معظم ألسنة اللهب، لكن العمل لا يزال مستمراً. كما يساعد المتطوعون والقرويون السلطات على إطفاء الحريق. 

وعلق الممثل الرسمي لمنظمة "تانابا" باسكال شيلوتيتي، على أسباب الكارثة، قائلا: "اندلع الحريق في مركز ترفيهي للمتسلقين على أحد منحدرات الجبل".

 


المصدر : سبوتنك



 




 

 


 

