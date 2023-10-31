الوكيل الإخباري -

( مدير خط صيانة الطائرات / line maintenance manager

تعلن شركة تمكين للتوظيف عن توفر شاغر لكبرى شركات الطيران في الاردن :بالمواصفات التالية:1. Minimum Five years relevant work experience of which at least two years should be from the aeronautical industry as Part-145 authorized staff.2. Knowledge of a relevant sample of aircraft type(s) maintained, demonstrated by Level I type training course.3. SMSM, MOE, EWIS, FTS Level I and HF initial Training and recurrent.4. An appropriate CARC license or an aeronautical degree or an aeronautical School/Collage.5. Aviation legislations training(Part-145, Part-M)6. Practical experience and expertise in the application of aviation safety standards and safe maintenance practices.7. Ability to read, write and communicate to an understandable level in the English language plus an equivalent knowledge of the language(s) in which the maintenance instructions are written, demonstrated by an assessment performed by CARCعلى المهتمين والمطابقين لهذه المتطلبات التواصل على الارقام التالية :0779900101/0779900171او ارسال السيرة الذاتية على الايميلات التالية مع الذكر في خانة الموضوع التخصص :