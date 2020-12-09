صيادون هنود ينقذون قرش مهدد بالانقراض من شبكة صيد

الوكيل الإخباري _ تداول رواد مواقع التوصل الإجتماعي مقطع فيديو لحظة انقاذ صيادون هنود سمكة قرش حوتي نادرة جذبتها المياه إلى ولاية كيرالا في الهند.
حسبما تبين في الفيديو ظهر الكائن النادر المهدد بالانقراض عالقا في شبكة صيد فيما حاول الصيادين اخراجه منها وإعادته إلى المياه مرة أخرى .
Watch: An endangered whale shark released into the sea by fishermen in Kerala's Shanghmukham on Friday, after it was caught in their net. A group of fishermen tore into the net, and helped it back, in a matter of minutes, says Ajith. Video courtesy: Ajith Shanghmukham. pic.twitter.com/jDcr12VCuK— Sneha Koshy (@SnehaMKoshy) December 5, 2020
المصدر : اليوم السابع