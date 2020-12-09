الأربعاء 09-12-2020
الأربعاء، 09-12-2020 09:47 ص

صيادون هنود ينقذون قرش مهدد بالانقراض من شبكة صيد



الوكيل الإخباري _ تداول رواد مواقع التوصل الإجتماعي مقطع فيديو لحظة انقاذ صيادون هنود سمكة قرش حوتي نادرة جذبتها المياه إلى ولاية كيرالا في الهند.

حسبما تبين في الفيديو ظهر الكائن النادر المهدد بالانقراض عالقا في شبكة صيد فيما حاول الصيادين اخراجه منها وإعادته إلى المياه مرة أخرى .

 

 

المصدر : اليوم السابع 


 




 

 


 

