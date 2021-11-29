الإثنين 29-11-2021
الوكيل الاخباري

الإثنين، 29-11-2021 12:15 م

كرات الجليد تغطي بحيرة مانيتوبا الكندية

1013588496_0_246_2765_1801_600x0_80_0_0_aa32c425dbe355b1e83038e220d68407


الوكيل الإخباري - أثار ظهور كرات جليدية على سطح بحيرة مانيتويا الكندية دهشة السكان وحتى العلماء.

ويظهر مقطع فيديو تداوله رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، البحيرة وهي مغطاة بكرات جليدية بشكل كامل، في ظاهرة طبيعية جديدة على السكان .

 

 

المصدر - سبوتنيك 

