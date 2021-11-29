كرات الجليد تغطي بحيرة مانيتوبا الكندية

الوكيل الإخباري - أثار ظهور كرات جليدية على سطح بحيرة مانيتويا الكندية دهشة السكان وحتى العلماء.
ويظهر مقطع فيديو تداوله رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، البحيرة وهي مغطاة بكرات جليدية بشكل كامل، في ظاهرة طبيعية جديدة على السكان .
❄️ #Canadian Lake Manitoba is covered with sparse ice balls. This phenomenon surprised local residents and even scientists.— Jawdat Ahmed Muhammed (@Jawdat_AhmedMI) November 27, 2021
Glociologist Jeff Kavanaugh believes that the unusual relief of the surface of the lake could have arisen due to the turbulence of the water at negative . pic.twitter.com/5hsxJRTa6f
المصدر - سبوتنيك
