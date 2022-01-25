شاهد .. لقطات متداولة من تساقط الثلوج في تركيا

الوكيل الإخباري-تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي ووسائل اعلام في تركيا لقطات من تساقط الثلوج على مناطق عدة في البلاد اكثفها في اسطنبول.
حيث شهد مطار اسطنبول تساقط كثيف للثلوج وفق ما تداول رواد مواقع التواصل .
Last status in Istanbul Airport. Snowstorm is continues ❄️😳✈️@AeronewsGlobal @airplusnews @jonostrower @HofmannAviation @AirlineFlyer @jetcitystar pic.twitter.com/3vSHT6NZDk— HavaSosyalMedya® (@HavaSosyalMedya) January 24, 2022
VIDEO: Heavy snow has halted flights at Istanbul, Turkey's busiest airport, for the first time since it opened in 2019. A cargo hangar roof collapsed under the weight of the blizzard, but no-one was injured.https://t.co/O4UjnzVbSe— Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) January 24, 2022
Source: @HavaSosyalMedya pic.twitter.com/82Yeu25jhQ
واليوم أعلن والي إسطنبول علي يرلي قايا، حظر خروج السيارات الخاصة إلى الشوارع في المدينة حتى ظهر الثلاثاء، بسبب كثافة الثلوج .
ووجه والي أنقرة تحذير الى سائقي السيارات العامة والخاصة بعدم التوجه إلى إسطنبول خلال الأيام القادمة بسبب سوء الأحوال الجوية واغلاق طريق انقرة-اسطنبول بسبب تراكم الثلوج ، وأعلن اليوم والي اسطنبول أن حظر دخول وخروج السيارات إلى مدينة إسطنبول سيستمر حتى إشعار آخر.
😱❄️🌩️Turkey under heavy snowfall. Abnormal thunderstorms during snowfall, the amount of snow is very large. The Ankara-Istanbul highway was completely blocked due to snow. #snow #snowfall #snowstorm #winter #blizzard #Turkey pic.twitter.com/YVSVAePsbV— Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) January 24, 2022
Heavy snowfall in Istanbul, Turkey disrupts flights and road traffic#turkey #istanbul #flights #snow pic.twitter.com/wIsIS3qhfI— 5 News Australia (@5NewsAustralia) January 24, 2022
حيث شهدت تقسيم ايضا تساقط كثيف للثلوج .
A full snowstorm experience. This is Taksim meydan where cars are moving very slowly, heavy snowfall in #Istanbul tonight and tomorrow with poor visibility along the main routes, icy roads have resulted in traffic congestions and roads closure in the city + delayed flights. pic.twitter.com/AvDMxkMJL5— Luna Safwan - لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) January 24, 2022