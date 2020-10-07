الأقمار الصناعية ترصد ثقبا كبيرا في الغلاف الجوي للأرض - صور وفيديو

الوكيل الاخباري – كشفت صور ملتقطة بالأقمار الصناعية لكوكب الأرض عن ثقب "كبير" في طبقة الآوزون فوق القطب الجنوبي يعتبر أحد أكبر الثقوب التي رصدت في السنوات الأخيرة.
أكد الباحثون وصول ثقب الآوزون فوق القارة القطبية الجنوبية إلى أقصى حجم له في عام 2020، منذ حوالي 15 عاما أو أكثر من ذلك.
The #ozone hole over the #Antarctic is one of the largest and deepest in recent years, per @CopernicusECMWF, @NASAEarth, @environmentca and WMO's Global Atmosphere Watch network.— World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) October 6, 2020
Analyses show the hole has reached its maximum size for the year.
Details https://t.co/QjU9BqIhcZ pic.twitter.com/dc4dGQK4rA
وتدخل القارة القطبية الجنوبية، في هذا الوقت من العام، فصل الصيف وتبدأ درجات الحرارة في الستراتوسفير في الارتفاع، بحسب صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية.
Global ozone on 29th Sep 2020 with GOME-2 instrument. The #Antarctic #ozone hole visible both in total ozone as well as in ozone profiles over #Antarctica . This ozone profile product is available via EUMETCast and AC SAF archive. pic.twitter.com/T8T9qmTr01— AC SAF (@Atmospheric_SAF) October 1, 2020
وعند وصول الثقب إلى ذروته، فإن التأثير الحراري البارد المسبب للثقب يبدأ بالتراجع، ما يسبب تراجعا أو توقفا لتوسع الثقب.
وتفقد طبقة الآوزون بنيتها نتيجة البرودة الشديدة، حيث تشكل نوعا من السحب يطلق عليها اسم "سحب الستراتوسفير القطبية"، عند درجة 78 تحت الصفر.
⚠ The annually occurring ozone hole over the Antarctic has reached its maximum size and is one of the “largest and deepest” in recent years.— International Science Council (@ISC) October 6, 2020
- @CopernicusECMWF @NASAEarth @environmentca via @WMOhttps://t.co/c95up3yimZ pic.twitter.com/hHE5lBY6tL
وتحتوي هذه السحب المتجمدة على بلورات ثلجية تحول المواد الكيميائية الخاملة إلى مركبات تفاعلية، ما يؤدي إلى تدمير طبقة الأوزون.
ومن هذه المواد الكيميائية الخاملة مادة الكلور والبروم والتي تصبح نشطة كيميائيا في الدوامة المتجمدة التي تدور فوق القطب الجنوبي.
According to OMPS measurements on Suomi-NPP and NOAA-20, the Antarctic ozone minimum has dropped below 100 DU. This hasn't happened since 2011 according to https://t.co/bKdmH9AXq5. A remarkable ozone hole this year due to a very strong and cold polar vortex pic.twitter.com/W4DKtzyqZT— Ryan Stauffer (@ryans_wx) September 30, 2020
المصدر : سبوتنك