الأربعاء 07-10-2020
الوكيل الاخباري

توزيع مساعدات عينية ونقدية في مأدبا

تعليمات جديدة حول فحص كورونا للمسافرين القادمين

قرار هام من وزارة التربية بخصوص طلبة التوجيهي

قرار هام حول المساجد وصلاة الجمعة خلال الحظر الشامل

مطاعم مغلقة وتنتظر الضوء الأخضر من الحكومة

طبيب يفجر مفاجأة صادمة حول كورونا بالاردن

بورصة عمان تغلق تداولاتها بـ 2.3 مليون دينار

إغلاق مبنى بلدية غرب إربد جراء إصابة موظف بكورونا

رسالة من وزارة الصحة للأردنيين

البحث في تحديد كمية محددة من الخبز لكل مواطــن




الأربعاء، 07-10-2020 01:53 م

الأقمار الصناعية ترصد ثقبا كبيرا في الغلاف الجوي للأرض - صور وفيديو

489edc15-3641-4063-924b-17ab00e30200


الوكيل الاخباري – كشفت صور ملتقطة بالأقمار الصناعية لكوكب الأرض عن ثقب "كبير" في طبقة الآوزون فوق القطب الجنوبي يعتبر أحد أكبر الثقوب التي رصدت في السنوات الأخيرة.

اضافة اعلان

أكد الباحثون وصول ثقب الآوزون فوق القارة القطبية الجنوبية إلى أقصى حجم له في عام 2020، منذ حوالي 15 عاما أو أكثر من ذلك.


واستخدم الباحثون خدمة "كوبرنيكوس" الأوروبية لمراقبة الغلاف الجوي (CAMS) بالإضافة إلى بيانات الأقمار الصناعية التي تتبع الثقب يوميا.

وأشار مدير نظام إدارة ضمان الكفاءة فينسينت هنري بيوخ، إلى وجود "تباين كبير في مدى تطور إحداثيات ثقب الآوزون كل عام".


وتدخل القارة القطبية الجنوبية، في هذا الوقت من العام، فصل الصيف وتبدأ درجات الحرارة في الستراتوسفير في الارتفاع، بحسب صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية.

 


وعند وصول الثقب إلى ذروته، فإن التأثير الحراري البارد المسبب للثقب يبدأ بالتراجع، ما يسبب تراجعا أو توقفا لتوسع الثقب.


وتفقد طبقة الآوزون بنيتها نتيجة البرودة الشديدة، حيث تشكل نوعا من السحب يطلق عليها اسم "سحب الستراتوسفير القطبية"، عند درجة 78 تحت الصفر.


وتحتوي هذه السحب المتجمدة على بلورات ثلجية تحول المواد الكيميائية الخاملة إلى مركبات تفاعلية، ما يؤدي إلى تدمير طبقة الأوزون.

ومن هذه المواد الكيميائية الخاملة مادة الكلور والبروم والتي تصبح نشطة كيميائيا في الدوامة المتجمدة التي تدور فوق القطب الجنوبي.

 


ازدادت هذه المواد في الغلاف الجوي بشكل كبير في نهاية القرن العشرين بعد استخدام مركبات الهالوكربونات مثل مركبات الكربون الكلورية والفلورية ومركبات الكربون الهيدروكلورية فلورية بانتظام في أنظمة التبريد.

ورصد نضوب طبقة الآوزون فوق القارة المتجمدة لأول مرة في عام 1985 وعلى مدى السنوات الـ 35 الماضية، تم إدخال تدابير مختلفة لمحاولة تقليص الحفرة.


 

 

المصدر : سبوتنك


 




 

 


 

إقرأ ايضا
_112051085_blueorigin_hls_lander_de_ae_moon

علماء يابانيون يكتشفون طريقة لبناء مدن على سطح القمر

1574955943213

ثري مجهول يشتري واحدة من أندر الجواهر بالعالم في هونغ كونغ- صور

_methode_times_prod_web_bin_61200212-eb8d-11e5-a848-267a8bf59316

لحظة هجوم دب ضخم على مدربه الصيني خلال عرض سيرك - فيديو

eastern-brown

العثور على ثعبان نادر أبيض اللون في الهند - صورة

19015895_303

حلول منزلية بسيطة لمعالجة لدغات البعوض المزعجة

imgid478083

سر رائحة هواء فصل الخريف المميزة

أخبار متعلقة
قمر

كويكب يمر قرب الأرض اليوم